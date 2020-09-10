Konecranes Wins Sprinter Carriers Order in Busan

The HDC Hyundai Development Company of Korea has ordered a fleet of 28 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers for Busan New Port 2-4 in Busan, Korea. The Sprinter Carriers will be delivered as part of the port’s expansion project 2-4. The order was booked in August 2020.

The Sprinter Carriers on order are man-driven, with built-in readiness for automation. They are diesel-electric machines stacking containers one-over-one as part of swift container transfer between the quayside and container yard.

The first batch of 20 machines with single-lift spreaders, type NSC 424 E, will be delivered by the end of 2021. Four machines of type NSC 624 E, equipped with Konecranes Noell twin-lift spreaders, will be delivered by July 2022. The last four machines of type NSC 424 E, single-lift machines, will also be delivered by July 2022.

All of the machines will be equipped with Stage IV diesel engines, and they will all have eight wheels by special customer request to reduce ground pressure. The standard Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carrier has six wheels.

When the Sprinter Carriers on order are delivered and working, Busan New Port will have a Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carrier fleet of 64 machines.