28789 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, September 11, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 10, 2020

Konecranes Wins Sprinter Carriers Order in Busan

(Photo: Konecranes)

(Photo: Konecranes)

The HDC Hyundai Development Company of Korea has ordered a fleet of 28 Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carriers for Busan New Port 2-4 in Busan, Korea. The Sprinter Carriers will be delivered as part of the port’s expansion project 2-4. The order was booked in August 2020.

The Sprinter Carriers on order are man-driven, with built-in readiness for automation. They are diesel-electric machines stacking containers one-over-one as part of swift container transfer between the quayside and container yard.

The first batch of 20 machines with single-lift spreaders, type NSC 424 E, will be delivered by the end of 2021. Four machines of type NSC 624 E, equipped with Konecranes Noell twin-lift spreaders, will be delivered by July 2022. The last four machines of type NSC 424 E, single-lift machines, will also be delivered by July 2022.

All of the machines will be equipped with Stage IV diesel engines, and they will all have eight wheels by special customer request to reduce ground pressure. The standard Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carrier has six wheels.

When the Sprinter Carriers on order are delivered and working, Busan New Port will have a Konecranes Noell Sprinter Carrier fleet of 64 machines.  

Related News

Samskip Reinstates Amsterdam-Hull Service

 Photo: OceanAlpha

​Water Drone Christened in the Port of Hamburg

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Systems Administrator

Captain (Four Positions)

● Kitsap Transit

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int