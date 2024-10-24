Subscribe
Klaipėda Port Launches Major Green Hydrogen Initiative

October 24, 2024

(Photo: Port of Klaipėda)
(Photo: Port of Klaipėda)

The Port of Klaipėda is taking significant strides towards sustainable energy with the signing of a landmark contract for green hydrogen production and refuelling stations. The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has partnered with MT Group to supply, install, and commission the necessary equipment for this pioneering project.

“Another environmentally friendly form of energy is coming to Lithuania. In a couple of years, we will not only have electricity generated by solar, wind or other renewable energy sources, but also green hydrogen. We are determined not only to create energy that will reduce environmental impact, but also to contribute to the development of clean energy in Lithuania and Europe by enabling hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for our ships, transport and industry”, said Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Seaport Authority.

The green hydrogen production facility is expected to be operational by 2026, with design work currently underway and tenders for contractors to begin soon. The hydrogen will be generated through electrolysis using a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyser, with an anticipated electricity demand of up to 3 MW. The facility aims to produce approximately 500 kilograms of hydrogen daily, totaling about 127 tonnes annually.

In Europe, around 200 hydrogen refuelling stations are currently in operation, supporting a range of vehicles, including ships and cars, and even being explored for residential heating. The hydrogen produced at Klaipėda Port will primarily serve local needs, including a newly constructed vessel designed for collecting waste from ships, powered by the facility's output. Additional hydrogen will be available for public transport and private vehicles, with a stevedoring company already expressing interest in using hydrogen for its locomotives.

The project's environmental impact assessment was completed in May, receiving approval from the Environmental Protection Agency. The hydrogen production will take place at the Port Authority’s fleet base, with design proposals for refuelling stations also approved.

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment, producing one kilogram of hydrogen requires approximately 22-23 liters of water. To achieve a daily production of 500 kilograms, about 11 cubic meters of water will be needed, scaling up to roughly 4,200 cubic meters annually when operating at full capacity. Notably, this water usage is significantly lower than that of a typical car wash.

The contract with MT Group, valued at €8.7 million (excluding VAT), includes the delivery and installation of the hydrogen production equipment, as well as ongoing support for the first two years.

“Klaipėda Port, as a strategic transport hub of the country, has a great potential to become the flagship of green technologies in the Baltic region. We are delighted that “MT Group” has been selected to carry out one of the first green hydrogen projects in the Baltic States, which will be built in the Port of Klaipėda. We congratulate the Port of Klaipėda for its strong commitment to sustainable green energy and climate change, in particular by taking the lead in implementing the first pilot project, which will be a benchmark for other hydrogen projects in the region. We will use the most advanced technologies that will not only ensure the maximum capacity of the green hydrogen station, but also meet the strictest safety and quality requirements,” said Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of “MT Group”.

This ambitious project will receive partial funding from the European Union’s Investment Programme 2021-2027 and the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan “New Generation Lithuania,” with the total project cost estimated at €10.5 million and approximately €6 million covered by EU funds.

Hydrogen, a colorless and odorless gas, is increasingly recognized worldwide as a sustainable fuel option for various applications, including transportation and heating, marking a significant step forward in the pursuit of greener energy solutions.

Energy Europe Hydrogen Green Ports

