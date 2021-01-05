Kingdon Tapped to Rep Isle of Man Ship Registry in China

The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) has appointed Jonathan Kingdon as its first permanent representative in China.

A well-known naval architect, experienced newbuilding project manager and Mandarin speaker, Kingdon has taken up the post from his base in Shanghai where he also heads up the Asia operation of IDWAL, a marine inspection and project management firm. He will join the Isle of Man Ship Registry’s network of overseas representatives in Greece, Japan and Singapore.

Isle of Man Ship Registry director Cameron Mitchell said China is a key market for the flag state with many of its clients drydocking and building ships in China. He said in total two thirds of the IOMSR fleet is now managed from Asia.