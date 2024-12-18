Subscribe
Search

Kazakos named ICS Secretary General

December 18, 2024

At a special meeting of the board, held on-line, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have unanimously appointed Thomas A. Kazakos as
its next Secretary General. Kazakos will replace Guy Platten who will be stepping down in June 2025.

Kazakos has been the Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the representative National-Member Association of Cyprus at ICS, since 1995. Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping said: “After a thorough search and interview process my board is delighted to confirm the appointment of Thomas Kazakos to this important position for our industry. The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS.

Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry. He is the ideal candidate to build on the great work that Guy has delivered over the past six plus years.

“Through Guy’s leadership ICS has been at the forefront of developments in our industry, be that decarbonisation, energy transition, safety or seafarer welfare. I am grateful to him for his professionalism both in leading ICS and for the continuity plan that he has put in place to ensure that ICS continues to lead our industry in the decades to come. Guy will leave ICS in a robust state, both in the way it leads the agenda on so many issues, and in having sound finances.”

Kazakos studied at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) and a Master‘s Degree in European and International Trade Law (LL.M). Kazakos began his professional career at the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation
prior to joining the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Internationally Kazakos has represented Cyprus on the board of ICS and the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) in addition to being an Administrative Board member of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Container Yard at Bayport Container Terminal (c) Port of Houston

Houston’s Volumes Surge to Best Month of Year
David Pistacchio (c) NUWC

NUWC's Pistacchio wins ONR Achievement Award
Image courtesy PERC

ENERGY INSIGHT: Whatever the Weather, Propane Keeps Ports...
The 'Mesabi Miner' at Cleveland (c) LCA

Great Lakes NOV Iron Ore Trade Dips
Audrey Burcy, manager of trucking for Crowley Land Transportation (c) Crowley

Crowley Honored by Women in Trucking Association
SGC-250, the Sarens’ giant crane nicknamed Big Carl by the Port of Ghent (Credit: Sarens)

Tugdock, Sarens to Develop Heavy Lift O&M Hub at ABP’s...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Kazakos named ICS Secretary General

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low

NYK, ENEOS ink Deal for Sale and Purchase of Marine Fuel

NYK, ENEOS ink Deal for Sale and Purchase of Marine Fuel

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

EU opens examination into TikTok over election interference
Syrian mass graves expose \machinery of death\ under Assad, leading prosecutor states
Russian Urals oil above $60 rate cap on firmer differentials, softer freight rates, sources say