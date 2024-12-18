Kazakos named ICS Secretary General

At a special meeting of the board, held on-line, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) have unanimously appointed Thomas A. Kazakos as

its next Secretary General. Kazakos will replace Guy Platten who will be stepping down in June 2025.

Kazakos has been the Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the representative National-Member Association of Cyprus at ICS, since 1995. Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping said: “After a thorough search and interview process my board is delighted to confirm the appointment of Thomas Kazakos to this important position for our industry. The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS.

Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry. He is the ideal candidate to build on the great work that Guy has delivered over the past six plus years.

“Through Guy’s leadership ICS has been at the forefront of developments in our industry, be that decarbonisation, energy transition, safety or seafarer welfare. I am grateful to him for his professionalism both in leading ICS and for the continuity plan that he has put in place to ensure that ICS continues to lead our industry in the decades to come. Guy will leave ICS in a robust state, both in the way it leads the agenda on so many issues, and in having sound finances.”

Kazakos studied at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) and a Master‘s Degree in European and International Trade Law (LL.M). Kazakos began his professional career at the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation

prior to joining the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Internationally Kazakos has represented Cyprus on the board of ICS and the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) in addition to being an Administrative Board member of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).