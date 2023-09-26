Subscribe
Kalmar Acquires Electric Terminal Tractor Line from Lonestar Specialty Vehicles

September 26, 2023

(Photo: Kalmar)
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to acquire the product rights of the electric terminal tractor product line from Lonestar Specialty Vehicles (LSV) in the United States. As part of the transaction, LSV will transfer the immaterial assets for Kalmar and act as Kalmar’s contract manufacturing partner for the acquired electric terminal tractor product range.

Lonestar Specialty Vehicles, headquartered in Texarkana, Texas, is specialized in the development and manufacturing of turnkey electric vehicle solutions for the commercial vehicle market. The company deployed the first electric tractor in November 2019.

Hermanni Lyyski, Vice President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar, said, “The demand for electric terminal tractors is increasing and we want to make sure we have a comprehensive portfolio of electric vehicles available for the market. It is a key strategic objective for us to advance our own and our customers’ decarbonization journey, and we are excited to widen our existing range of electric solutions with the acquired electric terminal tractor product range.“

The new electric terminal tractor product line will be added into Kalmar terminal tractor portfolio under the brand name Kalmar TX and will be available in the Americas region.

Kalmar continues to invest in deepening its electric terminal tractor range, and is currently developing its third generation electric terminal tractor for the global market.

