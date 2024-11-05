Just "Say No" aims to Cut Corruption at Port Klang in Malaysia

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), in collaboration with the Central Region Shipping Association (CRSA) and the Shipowners Association Malaysia (SAM), has announced the launch of the Port Integrity Campaign at Port Klang, Malaysia’s largest and most crucial maritime trade hub.

Over the past few years, reports of corrupt demands in Malaysia—submitted through MACN's anonymous incident reporting system—have decreased. The Port Integrity Campaign aims to build on these positive developments and tackle remaining challenges by promoting transparency and accountability throughout Port Klang’s maritime operations. The campaign's objective is to eliminate corrupt practices and foster a culture of integrity, thereby driving meaningful change in the port's operational environment.

“The launch of this Port Integrity Campaign in Port Klang marks a significant milestone in the commitment to uphold integrity and transparency in the Malaysian Maritime sector. I applaud both SAM and CRSA for championing this initiative that directly aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed last year amongst key industry stakeholders. By launching this campaign, they are reinforcing their dedication to eradicating corrupt practices and ensuring a level playing field for all stakeholders," said Therry Van Vreden, MACN Member Lead Malaysia.





What is the "Say No" Campaign?

At the heart of the Port Integrity Campaign is the “Say No” initiative, which empowers local port agents and industry stakeholders to reject facilitation payment requests when handling vessels at Port Klang. This initiative seeks to create a zero-tolerance environment for corruption, enabling stakeholders to reject illegal demands and support an integrity-focused maritime sector.



Key Elements of the Campaign include:

Stakeholder Engagement: The campaign will actively involve port agents, including CRSA and SAM members, and seek collaboration from the maritime supply chain, port sector stakeholders, and government entities.

The campaign will actively involve port agents, including CRSA and SAM members, and seek collaboration from the maritime supply chain, port sector stakeholders, and government entities. Capacity Building: MACN and its partners will support port agents through on-the-ground coaching and access to anti-corruption compliance tools.

The Port Integrity Campaign will launch on January 1, 2025, and aims to expand the campaign’s success in Port Klang to other Malaysian ports in the future.

Zahid Osman with MISC representatives. Image courtesy Port Klang