Jotun to Address Glofoulding R&D Forum

The 3rd GloFouling R&D Forum, taking place from November 4-8, 2024,in Busan, South Korea, brings together experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore innovations, strategies and policies for managing biofouling. Jotun will join the forum to drive the conversation and continue their Clean shipping commitment agenda.

Hosted by The GloFouling Partnerships initiative, a project by IMO, the forum gathers the industry under the theme "Shaping the Future of Biofouling Management”.

Petter Korslund, Regulatory Affairs Manager at Jotun Performance Coatings, will present "Biofouling Management through Digital Solutions," highlighting one technology and solution that can help the industry and authorities to manage biofouling and eventually make the shipping industry cleaner.

“Ensuring that the industry is aware of and understands the solutions and technologies is important. That way regulators and stakeholders can set the scene for the industry based on experience-based knowledge and proven effects. As a leader within this topic, we are obliged to put focus on the challenges and drive the industry forward,” said Korslund.

“This forum provides a unique platform for stakeholders to discuss pressing challenges and share innovative solutions in biofouling management.”

At the forum Korslund will present Jotun’s approach to digital solutions – including HullKeeper – which delivers actionable data and intelligence on underwater hull condition and enables users to actively make faster & more informed decisions.





