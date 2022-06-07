Joseph Mele Joins MidAtlantic Engineering Partners

Civil, environmental, marine engineering, and surveying firm, MidAtlantic Engineering Partners announced Joseph Mele, P.E., P.P., P.L.S. has joined its team as part of their growth initiative for northern New Jersey and an expansion of services in New York.

According to company officials, adding Mele’s strong experience in Hudson, Essex, and Bergen Counties will enable MidAtlantic’s civil engineering, surveying, environmental, and marine engineering services, which clients have engaged throughout northern New Jersey, to become a key focus of growth. He will be opening and managing a new office location to attract the best and brightest talent from the area while serving his clients. His working knowledge of land development, and experience with regulatory agencies and key regional stakeholders, will strengthen the company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively procure entitlements and assist clients.

In addition to New Jersey, his knowledge of zoning, permitting and land development in New York will be a significant boost to the company’s skill set. Presently, MidAtlantic is active across the five Boroughs and parts of New York State, performing various waterfront and marine services, as well as key infrastructure improvements. Mele’s expertise in overseeing ongoing and new projects in New York creates a strong synergy, which will only stimulate MidAtlantic’s New York presence and client base.

“I am excited to join MidAtlantic and look forward to working with the great team they have assembled,” Mele said. “Over the years, MidAtlantic has developed an exceptional client portfolio and a solid reputation as a respected, high-value partner. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and expertise to expand the Company’s visibility and portfolio in New Jersey and New York.”

MidAtlantic’s founding partners, Louis Zuegner and William Parkhill are excited to have Mele as a senior member of the engineering team, who will be key to the long-term growth and excellence of the company.

“We recognize that a major part of successfully growing the Company is our ability to bring the best, brightest, and most passionate people onto our team,” Louis Zuegner said. “We have the utmost confidence in Joe’s abilities, which will allow him to hit the ground running and to create an immediate impact.”

William Parkhill echoes these thoughts. “Joe brings a tremendous amount of experience and energy to the Company. We are confident in his ability to help existing and future clients with their most complex engineering challenges.”

Mele has 30 years of experience in the industry serving New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Most recently, he served as Director of Land Development at K. Hovnanian Homes. Before that, he has also served as Director of Engineering at Dresdner Robin and as Director of Civil Engineering at Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers. He is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology and is a licensed Professional Engineer, Planner, and Land Surveyor. He serves as Vice Chairman of his local Planning Board, trustee of his local Economic Development Corporation, and chairman of the Master Plan Committee among other organizations.