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Jordan Purchases 50,000 Tons Fed Barley

March 25, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Eugene
© Adobe Stock/Eugene

Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased about 50,000 metric tons of animal feed barley in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The barley was said to have been bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $259.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included to be shipped in the second half of July.

Traders said these other trading houses participated in Wednesday’s tender with their estimated price offers per ton c&f: Cargill $260.75, Bunge $264.45, Dreyfus $265.00, Ameropa $262.75 and Cofco $264.20.

Traders said there were no immediate indications a new tender will be issued.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reuters)

Cargo Agriculture Exports Barley Jordan

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