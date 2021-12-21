UAE Joins the Association of Asian Classification Societies

The Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Defense, announced it has been accepted as a member in the Association of Asian Classification Societies (ACS) following a detailed evaluation of its technical capabilities and performance efficiency of its standards and specifications.

This achievement, which comes around the same time as the UAE’s reelection to IMO Council under category B for the third time, will add immense value to the UAE’s maritime sector, which contributes about 90 billion dirhams annually to the country’s GDP, TASNEEF said.

Engineer Saeed Al Maskari, Chairman of the Emirates Classification Society, said, “TASNEEF was established as the first Arab classification society in 2012, as part of a joint initiative between the Naval Forces and the National Transport Authority at the time. Ever since its inception, we have devoted our efforts to become the centre of maritime expertise. This is in line with the country’s strategy that aims to establish a developed national maritime sector globally, not only in the area of ports and logistics services, but also in the field of specifications, standards and intellectual property related to ship building and marine facilities. We are partners in helping fulfil the UAE’s vision of building an alternative economy based on knowledge and modern technologies.”

Al Maskari added, “We are proud to join the Association of Asian Classification Societies, which includes a number of leading international classification societies. This demonstrates the UAE’s exemplary certification standards, and highlights the confidence of international classification societies in our capabilities.”

With this latest recognition, the certificates issued by TASNEEF will be accepted by all member states of the ACS that include classification societies in Indonesia, China, Republic of Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and now the UAE represented by TASNEEF. The main goal of ACS is to exchange technical expertise and disseminate best practices among its members.

Engineer Walid Al-Tamimi, Director General of TASNEEF Maritime, said, “We have unique requirements in the UAE due to the nature of our climate and marine environment. This has prompted our leadership to establish a national body specialised in setting technical standards and specifications for ships and marine facilities to ensure maximum efficiency in its operations, and elevate the UAE’s rank as one of the best maritime centres in the world. By joining the ACS, we will be able to issue dual classification certificates to ships that have certificates from member states. We are also looking to increase the number of shipyards that will operate as per our building standards.