Thursday, October 29, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2020

Join the Webinar Now: 5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Image Courtesy Bosch Rexroth

It’s easy to skip critical maintenance tasks, especially when operational budgets are being reduced. Are you prepared for the risks to vital equipment? Right now, taking steps to assess and prep your equipment so you reduce downtime later can help pay dividends when offshore activity ramps up. It’s also far less costly than equipment replacement.

In the world of industrial hydraulics, this process should start with your hydraulic fluid — a topic that, unfortunately, is easy to overlook as it relates to maintenance. Hidden in this medium is a wealth of data that, when analyzed properly, can uncover many different equipment issues and ultimately lead the way for predictive maintenance and better productivity.

Join our experts as we go through the “dos and don’ts” for hydraulic maintenance while discussing some real-world examples and key action items you can implement now — to avoid ruining your offshore equipment later.


