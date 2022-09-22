29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 22, 2022

Johnson Tapped to Lead Rovco's US Expansion

Mitchell (Mitch) Johnson was tapped as Rovco's new Director – Americas. Image courtesy Rovco

Mitchell (Mitch) Johnson was tapped as Rovco's new Director – Americas. Image courtesy Rovco

Rovco, a provider of subsea robotics and hydrographic survey solutions to the marine renewable and wider energy sectors, has its sights set on supporting the energy transition in the US market with the strategic appointment of Mitchell (Mitch) Johnson as the company’s new Director – Americas.

Johnson began his career as a marine surveyor before moving to San Diego where, as lead surveyor, he worked on new construction ship building for the US Navy. Having lived and worked in Dubai, Singapore and West Africa and with a strong focus on subsea robotic vehicles and entrepreneurship, his previous role saw him head up Oceaneering’s global subsea inspection business unit.

