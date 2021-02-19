28839 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, February 19, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 19, 2021

Jensen Maritime fully integrated into Crowley

Image courtesy Crowley

Image courtesy Crowley

Crowley announced today that the company has fully integrated Jensen Maritime into the Crowley Engineering Services group, a group designed to seamlessly combine Crowley’s diverse business portfolio with Jensen’s marine engineering and naval architecture experience.

“This transformation reflects the evolution of Crowley’s capabilities as single source for engineering and design since Jensen joined Crowley as a subsidiary in 2008,” said Matt Yacavone, SVP and GM, Crowley Shipping. “The new group fits our strategic vision for growth by better connecting naval architecture and marine engineering customers with the full suite of Crowley’s experience and knowledge from ship assist tugs to emerging and traditional offshore energy services.”

All employees and business dealings, including new contracts, communications and email, will operate now as under Crowley Engineering. Legacy designs and new designs will be marketed as Crowley while indicating "Design Powered by Jensen."

Related News

Mike Corrigan, CEO, INTERFERRY

VIDEO: Profiles in Training - Mike Corrigan, CEO, INTERFERRY

 Alongside the unique Type Approval for the Digi Boiler automated dosing system, Wilhelmsen have also been certified as reportedly the first and only approved service supplier for DNV GL’s BMON+ class notation. Photo: Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen Gets DNV GL Type Approval for the Digi Boiler

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int