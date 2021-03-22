JAXPORT Bringing More Jobs to Florida

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) in Northeast Florida and Volusia County in Central Florida have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes a working relationship to promote each other’s geographical and business advantages. The goal of the partnership is to attract more global businesses to Volusia County, bring more Florida-bound cargo through JAXPORT and create high-wage jobs for Florida.

Under the agreement, JAXPORT and Volusia County will work together to attract new distribution, manufacturing and related facilities to Volusia County while also highlighting the logistics benefits of moving cargo bound for Central Florida through JAXPORT.

“As we continue to invest in our state’s transportation system, including our ports, roads and rail, it’s rewarding to see those investments being put to work to benefit communities across county and regional lines,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “This type of teamwork helps market Florida’s world-class infrastructure to the world, bringing more jobs and businesses to our state while maximizing the return on the investments we’ve made for the citizens of Florida.”

“Connectivity is what we do best in Florida and this agreement is a perfect example,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell. “By partnering together, JAXPORT and Volusia County are maximizing infrastructure and putting job creation front and center. This is great news for the region’s exporters and the Floridians they employ.”

“This agreement is a recognition that we’re all interconnected and must work together to maximize the potential for business opportunities and job growth,” said Volusia County manager George Recktenwald. “This type of proactive collaboration has the very real potential to deliver positive economic outcomes for both our communities and JAXPORT. Volusia County is proud to be a part of it.”

The goal of the MOU is to provide Volusia County businesses with convenient access to Northeast Florida’s nearby deepwater seaport and congestion-free transportation network.

“We are grateful for the support we’ve received over the years from our federal, state and local partners, and will continue to work to leverage these investments for the benefit of our customers and community,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “We are thrilled to work with Volusia County as part of JAXPORT’s ongoing effort to encourage businesses who are creating goods for Florida consumers to bring their operations, cargo and jobs to our state.”

Officials from JAXPORT and Volusia County will meet regularly to share information about companies looking to expand or locate in the County and how the team can best serve them.

“We are excited to offer the benefits of this new partnership to new and existing businesses located within the County. This can serve as a catalyst to facilitate global expansion of those businesses into new markets,” said Volusia County Economic Development Director Helga van Eckert.

The agreement will complement JAXPORT's long-standing work with JAXUSA Partnership to support global business development in the seven counties within the JAXUSA area. The MOU expands JAXPORT’s reach into the rapidly growing Central Florida market.

“Extending JAXPORT’s reach further into the state creates tremendous opportunities for businesses throughout Northeast Florida,” said JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace. “As more businesses come to our state and move their cargo through Jacksonville’s port, it creates jobs and economic impact throughout the supply chain and Northeast Florida stands to benefit.”