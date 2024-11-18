Subscribe
Japan’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel Marks Milestone

November 18, 2024

(Credit: NYK Group)
(Credit: NYK Group)

Japan's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel Kaguya conducted its 100th ship-to-ship supply of LNG fuel, with the refueling of the car carrier Sakura Leader at the port of Mikawa in Aichi Prefecture.

Kaguya was completed in 2020 as Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel and is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel, a JV company among NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, JERA Co, and others.

Since October of the same year, the vessel has been part of Japan's first LNG bunkering business, using the ship-to-ship supply method. Kaguya is currently based at the Kawagoe Thermal Power Station in Mie Prefecture.

