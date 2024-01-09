Subscribe
Search

Israel Working to Clarify COSCO's Position on Shipping to Israel

January 9, 2024

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Israel's Transport Ministry on Tuesday said it was seeking to clarify Chinese shipper COSCO's reported decision to halt shipping to Israel.

Israeli media this week reported that COSCO had suspended shipping to Israel. The company has declined to comment.

"The Administration of Shipping and Ports is working with the relevant parties to clarify the Chinese shipping company's announcement to stop sailing to Israel," the Transport Ministry said in response to a Reuters query.

Shipping lanes in the Red Sea have been disrupted by attacks carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen in sympathy for Hamas, the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's small port of Eilat on the Red Sea has seen a huge drop in activity since the Houthi attacks began in November, but that has had little impact on the domestic market as the country handles most of its trade via the Mediterranean.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Jason Neely)

Government Update Middle East Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© Ben White / Adobe Stock

Egypt Inks Deal with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to Develop Red...
Source: Somaliland Government

Ethiopia Signs Pact to Use Somaliland's Red Sea Port
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Hikes Shipping Rates Between Asia and...
Source: IMO

New IMO Secretary-General Welcomes Era of Progression
Source: US Coast Guard

Burning Vessel Diverted to Dutch Harbor, Alaska
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Shipping Container Price Surge to Reverse Due to...

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants

AGLPA Calls for Fair Share of Infrastructure Grants

Israel Working to Clarify COSCO's Position on Shipping to Israel

Israel Working to Clarify COSCO's Position on Shipping to Israel

US Trade Deficit Shrinks on Falling Imports

US Trade Deficit Shrinks on Falling Imports

Port of Sudeste to Deploy RightShip's Maritime Emissions Portal

Port of Sudeste to Deploy RightShip's Maritime Emissions Portal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News