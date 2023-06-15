Subscribe
HMM Introduces Its First Direct Service Between Indonesia and Latin America

June 15, 2023

Source: HMM

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has announced that its exclusive service connecting Far East, India and Latin America (FIL) made a maiden call in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, on June 8.

The FIL service was launched in December 2021, and the port of Jakarta, Indonesia, was recently added to FIL’s port rotation:

Busan - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou - Jakarta - Singapore - Kattupalli - Santos - Paranagua - Itapoa - Navegantes - Buenos Aires - Montevideo - Santos - Singapore - Hongkong - Busan.

This marks the company’s first direct service between Indonesia and Latin America, with connection to key Asian ports.

The 6,987 TEU Hyundai Shanghai was the first vessel to sail HMM’s FIL service to Jakarta.

Ports Indonesia Container Shipping

