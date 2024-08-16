Subscribe
Search

NYK inspires "Next Generation" onboard PCTC

August 16, 2024

Shipboard tour. Source: NYK
Shipboard tour. Source: NYK
Question time with the captain of Harmony Leader. Source: NYK
Question time with the captain of Harmony Leader. Source: NYK

NYK recently welcomed 33 elementary-school-aged students to Harmony Leader, an NYK-operated pure car & truck carrier (PCTC), as part of the city of Kawasaki's Marine Month.

The students boarded Harmony Leader and toured the cargo holds, living quarters, bridge, and other areas. They also listened attentively as NYK’s maritime officers talked about life and work on board. During question time with the captain, the students asked, "What attracts you to the job of ship captain?" among other questions. They seemed very curious about the work done on a ship.


About Harmony Leader
Length: about 200 meters
Breadth: about 32 meters
Gross tonnage: about 60,000 tons
Flag: Bahamas
Delivery: 2011

Group photo in front of Harmony Leader. Source: NYK

Shipping Seafarers Education & Training

Related Logistics News

Source: ABF

Australia Blitzes Illicit Drug Operations involving Car...
(Photo: Greece Coast Guard)

Greek Coast Guard Makes Million Dollar Cocaine Bust
Image courtesy Memorial University Maritime Simulation Center

Simulation Training Profile: Chris Hearn, Memorial...
(Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

USACE Gives Update on Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3

Dry Bulk Newbuild Contracting Falls 34%
© Kirill / Adobe Stock

Mayor of Russia's Novorossiisk Port Issues Sea Drone Alert

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Heat Drives Asian LNG Spot Price Spike

Heat Drives Asian LNG Spot Price Spike

Impact of the Houthi Red Sea Attacks on Shippers

Impact of the Houthi Red Sea Attacks on Shippers

NYK inspires "Next Generation" onboard PCTC

NYK inspires "Next Generation" onboard PCTC

Bangladesh FSRU Expected to Resume Ops in September

Bangladesh FSRU Expected to Resume Ops in September

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
Europe's smart new clean energy champ: Maguire
Ukraine's Jan-July grain exports through Romania's Constanta down 43%.