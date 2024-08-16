NYK inspires "Next Generation" onboard PCTC

NYK recently welcomed 33 elementary-school-aged students to Harmony Leader, an NYK-operated pure car & truck carrier (PCTC), as part of the city of Kawasaki's Marine Month.

The students boarded Harmony Leader and toured the cargo holds, living quarters, bridge, and other areas. They also listened attentively as NYK’s maritime officers talked about life and work on board. During question time with the captain, the students asked, "What attracts you to the job of ship captain?" among other questions. They seemed very curious about the work done on a ship.



About Harmony Leader

Length: about 200 meters

Breadth: about 32 meters

Gross tonnage: about 60,000 tons

Flag: Bahamas

Delivery: 2011



Group photo in front of Harmony Leader. Source: NYK