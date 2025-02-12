Subscribe
INPEX Selects Royal Haskoning DHV’s LNG Logistics Simulator

February 12, 2025

Royal Haskoning DHV said that INPEX Masela, LTD. (INPEX) selected the technology from Royal Haskoning DHV’s digital solutions brand Twinn, including its Witness LNG Logistics Simulator for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project.

The Abadi LNG project has a crucial role in this, as it will produce around 9.5 million tons of LNG annually for domestic and international customers. Twinn’s Witness LNG Logistics Simulator has been deployed to de-risk terminal operations and commercial strategies. The simulation tool identifies potential risks, assesses operational flexibilities, and optimizes future operations.

Royal HaskoningDHV’s simulation experts (formerly part of Lanner) have helped LNG operators strike the right balance between operational flexibility and business risks for over two decades. The LNG Logistics Simulator uses Witness predictive simulation technology to visualize complex LNG operations and supply chains in a virtual, risk-free environment. With global demand for LNG expected to evolve significantly over the coming decades, suppliers need the ability to stress-test choices and understand the technical and commercial implications of different development options, contractual commitments, and process decisions before investment. This technology and expertise are also increasingly applied for new fuels like ammonia and liquid CO2 export projects.

