28945 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 26, 2022

Infrastructure Funds a Boost for the Missouri River

Barge on the Missouri River delivers rock to stabilization areas along the river. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District)

Barge on the Missouri River delivers rock to stabilization areas along the river. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District is set to receive approximately $278 million under the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act (IIJA).  Almost $249 million of that is to repair damages caused by the 2019 flood to the Bank Stabilization and Navigation Project along the Missouri River (within the district boundary) from Rulo, Neb. to St. Louis, Mo.

In addition to Missouri River repairs, several lakes in the Heartland area will benefit from the IIJA.

Tuttle Creek Lake in Manhattan, Kan. will receive $15 million to repair rock embankments on the dam and perform other dam maintenance and infrastructure repairs throughout the parks and campgrounds.

Harlan County Lake in Republican City, Neb. and Kanopolis Lake in Marquette, Kan. will receive nearly $4 million each for various projects including rock-faced embankments, sewer lagoon replacement and shoreline stabilization. Many other Heartland lakes will receive funds to repair and enhance wetlands, structures, roads, parks and campgrounds, wildlife habitat and cultural resources.

Overall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received $17.1 billion IIJA funds across the nation for its Civil Works programs, projects and activities that will help the nation address current and future water resources infrastructure needs. The act’s appropriations also enable the Corps of Engineers to regulate development in waters of the United States.

The IIJA was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden signed it into law in November. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers submitted a detailed spend plan to Congress as required by January 14, 2022, 60 days after enactment of the legislation. The projects receiving funding were announced January 19, 2022.

Related News

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 © Mariusz / Adobe Stock

US Allocates $14 Billion to Expand Ports, Shore Up Waterways

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 © Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Major POLB Rail Project Still In Check

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Offshore Installation Manager

● Ukraine

Boat Captain

Sheet Metal Mechanics

● USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int