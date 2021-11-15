28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

Industry Veteran Ullman to Retire; Lewenhaupt tapped for CEO spot at Concordia Maritime

Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime. Photo courtesy Concordia Maritime

Erik Lewenhaupt will take over as CEO of Concordia Maritime on January 1, 2022, succeeding Kim Ullman, who informed the Board his wish to step down as CEO and retire.

Lewenhaupt has a long track record in tanker shipping. He started his tanker career at Nordström & Thulin in 1996, and was later recruited to Stena Bulk, where he was tanker chartering manager in both Gothenburg and Singapore. His most recent position has been Head of Sustainability at Stena Line, where he has been instrumental in transforming Stena’s ferry services into one of the transport sector’s most sustainable operations.

Lewenhaupt takes over from Kim Ullman, who was involved in starting and establishing Stena’s tanker shipping business, now Stena Bulk and Concordia Maritime. Kim Ullman has been both influential and instrumental in several crucial transactions. In addition to his position as Vice President of Stena Bulk for many years, Ullman has also been CEO of Stentex, Head of Stena Bulk’s Houston office and CEO of Stena LNG and Stena Weco. For the last eight years, he has been CEO of Concordia Maritime.

“After 45 years in the shipping business, Kim Ullman has decided to retire. Kim is recognized in the market as a skilled and driven “shipping man” and as such has made important contributions in a cyclical and at times challenging market. We will miss Kim’s drive, market insight and friendship,” said Carl-Johan Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Concordia Maritime. “It is really exciting to be able to welcome Erik Lewenhaupt back to tanker shipping. Erik has extensive experience in both tanker shipping and sustainability – two key areas as we look ahead. We wish him success in navigating the cyclical and volatile tanker market from his new position.”

