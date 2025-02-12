Subscribe
Indian Prime Minister, French President Visit CMA CGM HQ

February 12, 2025

Image courtesy CMA CGM
Image courtesy CMA CGM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the CMA CGM Group headquarters in Marseille during Modi’s state visit to France. Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, welcomed both leaders for discussions on strengthening economic ties and advancing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

With a 34-year presence in India and 17,000 employees, CMA CGM connects the country to global markets through 19 weekly maritime services. The Group has made strategic port investments in Nhava Sheva Freeport (NSFT) and Mundra Port. At the same time, CEVA Logistics, its subsidiary, operates across 105 sites in 31 cities with nearly 900,000 square meters of warehouse space.

As part of its decarbonization strategy, CMA CGM introduced India’s first LNG-powered container vessel in December 2024. It is promoting block train solutions to reduce CO₂ emissions by 67% compared to road transport.

The IMEC project aims to create an integrated trade route connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe via maritime and land infrastructure. With its modern fleet, strategic port hubs, and extensive logistics expertise, CMA CGM will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficiency and success of this new corridor. The project will also support energy transport and telecommunications via subsea cables, enhancing global connectivity.

The CMA CGM Foundation, led by Tanya Saadé Zeenny, has been committed to humanitarian and educational initiatives in India. Partnering with Child Rights and You (CRY) and Salaam Baalak Trust, the Foundation has supported over 2,150 children annually through educational and social programs. In 2025, three new centers will be inaugurated to expand educational access for underprivileged children further. During the COVID-19 crisis, CMA CGM facilitated the delivery of critical medical supplies to India, including ventilators, syringe pumps, and oxygen production units, ensuring long-term support for Indian hospitals.

