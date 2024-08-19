Subscribe
India Port Workers Call for Strike

August 19, 2024

Copyright GEMINI/AdobeStock
A group of Indian port workers' unions has called for a strike from Aug. 28 to demand immediate settlement of pay revisions and pension benefits, according to a note signed by its members.

A strike by India's port workers could exacerbate the existing congestion issues at Asian and European ports, leading to further delayed shipments, which have a global impact on trade and commerce.

The country's shipping ministry formed a bipartite wage negotiation committee in March 2021, and the workers submitted their demands six months later, ahead of the expiration of the previous agreement in December of that year, according to the note.

Although the wage negotiation committee met seven times, it failed to meet the port workers' demands, the note said.

The workers' group agreed to call for a strike after a meeting this month in Thoothukudi, a port city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The government and port management should consider demands such as pay scale revisions, payment of arrears and protection of exiting benefits to help avoid the strike, the workers' group said in the note.

India's federal shipping ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The annual cargo handling capacity of major Indian ports such as Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai totalled 1.62 billion metric tons, according to the shipping ministry.

(Reutes)

