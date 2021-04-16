28860 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, April 16, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 16, 2021

IACS Announces LR's Nick Brown as Incoming Council Chair

Nick Brown (Photo: Lloyd’s Register)

Nick Brown (Photo: Lloyd’s Register)

The International Association of Classification Societies has named Lloyd’s Register CEO Nick Brown as its Incoming Council Chair.

Brown will take up the role on July 1 this year, marking the first time that the IACS Chair has been chosen by the Association’s Members and not by rotation, a move that follows governance changes announced in December last year. As part of those changes, Brown’s term of office will run until December 31, 2023.

“I am honored to have been named Chair of the International Association of Classification Societies,” Brown said. “The association has always been and remains a beacon of safety for maritime through its development of important technical standards and guidelines. The governance arrangements developed over the past years have sent a clear signal to our stakeholders that IACS and its members are committed to ensuring that the classification industry remains an effective force in the maritime sector and I thank the IACS Members for choosing me to oversee the implementation of these important changes.”

As part of the new model, Li Zhiyuan of the China Classification Society was appointed as Chair of the General Policy Group (GPG) for a three-year period starting July 1. Li, who also acted as GPG Chair between 2016 and 2017, and his team will be located in IACS Secretariat in London meaning these highly expert, technical specialists will be closer to the IMO and other industry associations thus facilitating a deeper, wider and more consistent cooperation on the key issues facing the maritime industry.

Brown added, “The current Council Chair, Koichi Fujiwara of ClassNK, has successfully delivered far-reaching change to the governance of IACS while simultaneously ensuring that IACS remained fully responsive to industry needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to building on his achievements by ensuring IACS continues to play its role in supporting an industry experiencing times of rapid change and delivering responsive advice to the technical and regulatory challenges posed by decarbonization and digitization.”

Robert Ashdown, IACS Secretary General, congratulated Brown and Li on their appointments, saying, “The unanimous appointment of the Council and GPG Chairs demonstrates the clear commitment of the IACS members to evolving the Association to meet the needs and expectations of industry and regulators. The significant strengthening of the Secretariat combined with the consistency of longer Chairmanship periods means that IACS is now well positioned to engage at pace and in depth as we continue to deliver on our core mission of safer, cleaner shipping.”

Related News

P-O Sverlinger, CEO, MMT Group (Photo: Credit MMT)

MMT Appoints Sverlinger CEO

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Summer Sea Term Crew 2021- Deck Training, Instruction, Operations and Watchstanding - SUNY Maritime College

● Bronx, New York, United States

Marine Personnel Crewing & Training Manager

● Concord, CA, United States

Summer Sea Term 2021 - Various Unlicensed positions (Stewards, Yeoman and Regimental Officers, etc.) - SUNY Maritime College

● Bronx, New York, United States

Charter Company Lead Captain

● Instyle Yachts

Captains and First Mates

● St John, VI, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int