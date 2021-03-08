Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Earns AIP for Intra-Europe Feeder Containership

DNV granted an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for a new design of intra-Europe 1,900 TEU feeder containerships.

The AIP is the result of a joint development project between DNV and HMD to develop an efficient and reliable feeder vessel design to respond to the European shortsea container market. The design was reviewed for compliance with DNV’s rules for containerships, including the option of using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a ship fuel. DNV also provided technical support on the basic design in terms of stability, cargo loading and unloading, and the machinery arrangement concept and accommodation.

Similar to the previous Congreen 1,800 TEU design development project, the design ensures extended Euro-size container stowage in the hold and on deck, and 45-foot of container stowage in a designated hold and on deck. The ship also fulfils the requirements of EEDI phase III at diesel mode by a wide margin. A new LNG fuel concept, with a type C tank located behind the deckhouse, was also applied as an option, and incorporates the latest version of the 6S60ME-C10.5 main engine.