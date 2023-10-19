Hydrogen-Fueled Ship earns AIP

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a parcel layout concept for a hydrogen-fueled multi-purpose vessel developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), MOL Drybulk Ltd. (MOL Drybulk), Onomichi Dockyard Co., Ltd. (Onomichi Dockyard), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Kawasaki), Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG).

This is the world’s first AiP certification for a ship equipped with a large low-speed two-stroke hydrogen-fueled engine as the main propulsion engine.

Demonstration operation of the ship will be conducted for two years from around FY2027 as part of the “Development of marine hydrogen engines and Marine Hydrogen Fuel System (Marine Hydrogen Fuel Tank and Fuel Supply System)" which was adopted by Green Innovation Funding Program of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Prior to the demonstration operation, J-ENG’s large low-speed two-stroke hydrogen-fueled engine and Kawasaki’s MHFS will be installed in the vessel by FY2026. MOL and MOL Drybulk will be in charge of ownership and operation management of the vessel and Onomichi Dockyard will be in charge of the development and building of the vessel, and they will cooperate toward the demonstration operation.



AiP Handover Ceremony -- From left: Hiroyuki Motoya, Executive Officer, General Manager of Design Department, Onomichi Dockyard; Terumi Moriguchi, Managing Executive Officer, MOL Drybulk; Yoshihiko Sugimoto, General Manager, Technical Division, Technology Innovation Unit, MOL; Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer, Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK; Hideaki Murata, Associate Officer, General Manager, Marine Machinery Business Division, Kawasaki; Seiji Shindo, Representative Executive Managing Director of Technology, J-ENG. Photo Courtesy ClassNK