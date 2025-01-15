Hybrid Waterjet Passenger Ferries Launched for Savannah, GA

Marine Jet Power (MJP), a global provider of waterjet propulsion, and Derecktor Shipyards New York announced the launch and christening of two groundbreaking passenger ferries for Chatham Area Transit (CAT) of Savannah, Georgia.

These vessels represent a significant milestone as the first hybrid passenger ferries in the United States powered by waterjet propulsion.

The two 65-foot ferries, The Juliette Gordon Low II and The Susie King Taylor II, powered by MJP UltraJet 305 waterjets, incorporate cutting-edge hybrid technology, marking a new era in sustainable maritime transportation. Operating on short, continuous routes between three local landings (City Hall Landing, Trade Center Landing, and Waving Girl Landing), these vessels are ideally suited for hybrid propulsion.

The serial hybrid system allows for optimized power management, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact. This innovative combination, along with the inherent advantages of waterjets—shallow draft, exceptional maneuverability, and enhanced fuel efficiency—provides an unparalleled operational solution.

Vessel Specifics:

Length Overall: 65'

Maximum Speed: 11 knots

Welded Aluminum hull structure

Propulsion System: Waterjet (2) – MJP Ultrajet 305

Propulsion Electric Motor: Permanent Magnet Traction Motor, BAE HybriGen® Power

Integrated Starter Generators: Cummins 6.7L Marine Diesel Engines (2) and HDS 200 ISG.

"Chatham Area Transit faced specific operational challenges, including frequent docking and varying currents. Waterjets, with their inherent maneuverability and seamless integration with hybrid-electric systems, provided the perfect answer,” said Kevin Kirby, President and Regional Director of Marine Jet Power Americas. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet our customers' unique needs."

Derecktor Shipyards, a recognized leader in commercial hybrid vessel construction in the U.S. with four vessels launched since 2014, built these state-of-the-art ferries. Their dedication to sustainable solutions and innovative marine construction is evident in this latest project.

“Derecktor Shipyards is proud to have partnered with MJP and Chatham Area Transit on this groundbreaking project. Building these first-of-their-kind hybrid waterjet ferries allowed us to leverage our extensive experience in hybrid vessel construction and further solidify our position as a leader in this rapidly evolving field. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of marine technology and delivering innovative solutions that prioritize sustainability,” said Erik Derecktor, New Construction Commercial Manager for Derecktor Shipyards.

The two ferries and currently en route to Savannah, GA and will being daily passenger service in the coming weeks.



