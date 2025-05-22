Subscribe
Search

CK Hutchison Confirms Mediterranean Shipping Company As Main Investor in Ports Deal

May 22, 2025

© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com
© Adobe Stock/Timon - stock.adobe.com

CK Hutchison confirmed on Thursday that Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte's family-run MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the main investor in a group seeking to buy 43 ports from the Hong Kong conglomerate.

Hutchison co-managing director Dominic Lai was speaking at the company's annual general meeting following weeks of scrutiny and criticism in China of its proposal to sell most of its $22.8 billion global ports business to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm BlackRock.

When asked if the Swiss-headquartered MSC shipping empire, which is controlled by the Aponte family, was the major investor, Lai said: "Yes, it has been from the beginning."

CK Hutchison has not previously disclosed the exact ownership of each investor in the consortium.

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lai's remarks.

The sale of assets, which would include two ports along the strategically important Panama Canal, has become highly politicised at a time of intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions.

In April, China's top market regulator said it was paying close attention to CK Hutchison's planned sale and that parties to the deal should not try to avoid an antitrust review.

CK Hutchison, controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said this month that the deal would strictly adhere to all required compliance standards.

The proposed sale has also drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to reduce Chinese influence around the Panama Canal and termed the deal a "reclaiming" of the waterway.

(Reuters/Reporting By Jessie Pang and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Ports Port Investment

Related Logistics News

© Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore...
© Konecranes

Konecranes Finalizes Portal Jib Crane Deliveries to U.S....
Data released by Xeneta shows global TEU-mile demand would decrease 6% if container ships begin sailing through the Red Sea and Suez Canal again instead of diverting around the Cape of Good Hope. Credit: Xeneta

Potential Return of Container Ships to Red Sea Following...
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

StormGeo to Leverage AI for Enhanced Port Congestion...
On April 17, 2025, the Office of the US Trade Representative published a notice of action implementing its port fee proposal. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kealia

USTR Implements Port Fee Proposal
The Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kristina Blokhin

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges Explore Indiana-Belgian Partnership

CK Hutchison Confirms Mediterranean Shipping Company As Main Investor in Ports Deal

CK Hutchison Confirms Mediterranean Shipping Company As Main Investor in Ports Deal

Port Everglades Signs 10-Year Lease Agreement with Everglades Company Terminal

Port Everglades Signs 10-Year Lease Agreement with Everglades Company Terminal

Konecranes Finalizes Portal Jib Crane Deliveries to U.S. Navy

Konecranes Finalizes Portal Jib Crane Deliveries to U.S. Navy

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

New German Chancellery Chief calls for stronger Russia sanctions
Venture Global is on course to become the top US LNG company if CP2 Project approved
At least two people killed in small plane crash near San Diego