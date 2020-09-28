Hodgkinson to Lead West P&I Club’s Loss Prevention Department

West of England P&I Club said that Captain Simon Hodgkinson has been appointed as Global Head of the West’s Loss Prevention Department. He joins from Polarcus, where he was Head of Marine Operations and responsible for the performance of a fleet of ultra-modern seismic vessels.

In addition to his work at Polarcus, Hodgkinson served on the DNV GL Technical Committee Middle East for six years and is a member of the Honorable Company of Master Mariners and the Nautical Institute.

Hodgkinson will have global responsibility for leading the West’s Loss Prevention team of former Master Mariners, deck officers and engineers as they enhance Members’ risk management, provide best practice guidance on operational and technical matters, and ensuring the safety of Members’ ships and seafarers.

The West's Loss Prevention department provides condition surveys for more than 400 vessels each year, provides more than 25 seminars and workshops, and handles a wide range of enquiries from the West's Members each day. Analysis of the West's Loss Prevention service has consistently demonstrated a positive impact on claims frequency and severity, and improved Members' vessel efficiency and reduced off-hire time.



