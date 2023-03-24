Subscribe
SSY Hires Wang to Drive LNG Business in China

March 24, 2023

Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) hired Justin Wang will join the global SSY LNG team as a ship broker. Image courtesy SSY
Shipbroker Simpson Spence Young (SSY) hired Justin Wang will join the global SSY LNG team as a ship broker, effective from April 2023.
Based in Beijing, Wang will be the first active LNG shipbroker in the Chinese capital and will focus on further expanding SSY’s LNG presence in the region, backed up by the current team that is based in London, Singapore, and Stamford, with business development in Madrid & Mumbai. An LNG specialist with over 15 years of commercial maritime experience, Wang has built up an extensive CV in the sector having worked previously at NYK Group, BW Group and more recently shipbroking firm BRS.

People & Company News Jobs news

