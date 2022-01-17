Hilpert Joins Combi Lift as Managing Director

German heavy lift and project logistics expert Combi Lift announced on Monday that Klaus Hilpert has joined its management team as managing director and chairman of the board of directors.

Combi Lift has significantly expanded its services over the past year, increasing its global footprint even further after founding the Forwarding Solutions Division in October.

“I am very pleased that Klaus is part of our team. With his expertise and proven track record in the project forwarding industry, he will lead the continued expansion of our logistics brand,” explained Dr. Martin Harren, CEO and Owner of the Harren & Partner Group.

Hilpert, who brings to the role more than four decades of experience in the project logistics industry, said, “I am excited to joining this ambitious and winning team. The unique spirit and the quality of Combi Lift inspired me to take this wonderful opportunity from the very first conversation.”