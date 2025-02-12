Hefring Marine’s IMAS to Upgrade MSRS Maritime Nav Tech

Hefring Marine and MSRS Navigation have announced a strategic partnership. MSRS is set to leverage Hefring’s advanced IMAS System to develop cutting-edge GPS-denied navigation solutions for the maritime industry. This collaboration brings together two leading innovators in maritime technology to address the growing global challenge of GPS jamming and spoofing in commercial and defense maritime operations.

The partnership will integrate Hefring Marine's patented maritime technology with MSRS Navigation's proven GPS-denied navigation capabilities to create a comprehensive solution for government and commercial maritime applications. This integration leverages the complementary strengths of both companies' technologies and their shared experience serving defense customers.

"The increasing frequency and sophistication of GPS jamming and spoofing incidents worldwide are causing significant disruptions to maritime operations, resulting in logistics delays and substantial costs to the shipping industry," Joshua Burton, CEO of MSRS Navigation. "By combining our technologies, we're developing a solution to ensure reliable navigation even in challenged environments."

The new integrated system will help prevent vessels from running aground and provide reliable navigation capabilities in areas where GPS signals are compromised. This technology addresses a critical need in the maritime industry, where GPS disruption has become a growing concern affecting global shipping routes and maritime security.

Development of the integrated solution is already underway, with a trial version expected to launch in Q1 2025. The partnership originated through a mutual connection in the industry and represents a significant step forward in maritime navigation technology.

"Our collaboration with MSRS underscores our commitment to pioneering data-driven solutions through the IMAS platform, enhancing safety and operational readiness across maritime operations," said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO at Hefring Marine. "Our shared expertise in serving professional mariners and defense customers, coupled with our complementary technological capabilities, make this partnership particularly powerful."