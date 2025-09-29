Hapag-Lloyd and DHL Partner to Cut Scope 3 Emissions

Hapag-Lloyd and DHL Global Forwarding have signed a three-year framework agreement for the purchase of Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions resulting from the use of sustainable marine fuels within Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet.

As part of this agreement, the first order of 25,000 tons CO2e well-to-wake (WTW) emission avoidance was successfully executed in July 2025 with second-generation biofuels produced from waste and residue feedstock.

“We are delighted to have completed this order with DHL, demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of using sustainable marine fuels to reduce Scope 3 emissions through our Ship Green product,” said Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd. “Partnering with DHL shows how powerful collaboration can be. Together, we are creating real momentum in further decarbonizing supply chains, one bold step at a time.”

The agreement showcases the effective application of the “book and claim” chain of custody mechanism, enabling customers to claim Scope 3 emission reduction for their transport separately from the physical use of the fuel. By decoupling decarbonization from the physical transportation, sustainable marine fuel enabled by book and claim emerges as a vital tool to drive early action in the shipping industry, particularly given that the supply of sustainable marine fuels is currently limited globally and of higher cost.

Both companies are committed to ambitious decarbonization targets, with Hapag-Lloyd aiming to achieve net-zero fleet emissions by 2045 and DHL striving to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Offering sustainable logistic solutions to customers is a key lever to achieve these goals.

Hapag-Lloyd has been deploying second-generation biofuels since 2020. Since 2023, it has been offering its customers the possibility to claim the resulting emission avoidance through “Ship Green,” its emission-reduced ocean transport product utilizing biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil fuel oil.

DHL's GoGreen Plus products provide decarbonized solutions across DHL’s core offerings by leveraging sustainable fuels and low carbon technology. GoGreen Plus products are based on true value chain decarbonization, enabled by the book and claim approach. GoGreen Plus allows customers to reduce their indirect Scope 3 emissions in their value chain arising from upstream and downstream transportation and distribution. It also helps customers with voluntary reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and progress against their decarbonization targets.



