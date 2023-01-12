Subscribe
Search

Hapag-Lloyd Acquires Stake in the Spinelli Group

January 12, 2023

(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)
(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

German container liner Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday announced it has completed its acquisition of a minority stake in Italy-based logistics company the Spinelli Group as global shipping firms continue to expand their port presence amid prolonged supply chain disruption.

The deal was first announced in September but remained subject to the approval of antitrust authorities.

With today’s closing, Hapag-Lloyd has acquired a 49% stake in one of Italy’s leading terminal and transport operators. The Spinelli family will continue to hold the majority stake of 51%.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.

Hapag-Lloyd is among a number of the world's largest container shipping companies, including Denmark's A.P. Moller Maersk and France's CMA CGM, that have been acquiring terminals and other land-based ports and logistics assets to help protect against supply chain crunches

Most recently, Hapag-Lloyd agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the terminal business of Chile-based SM SAAM for $1 billion. The company also has stakes in JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, Terminal TC3 in Tangier, and Terminal 2 in Damietta, Egypt, which is currently under construction.

Ports Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Box Volumes Slide in November
© Olivia / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Grain Deal Unlikely to Include New Ports in Near...
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Investing in Capacity
Image courtesy AD Ports

AD Ports Group Inks Deal with Kyrgyz Republic
© niemannfrank / Adobe Stock

Inside the Chinese Port Deal that Divided the German...
(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Port Newark Container Terminal Commits to Propane


Trending Logistics News

The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana)

Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
Ports
© napior / Adobe Stock

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat
Ports

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

CHS, Cargill JV to Export Grains via Houston Terminal

CHS, Cargill JV to Export Grains via Houston Terminal

Baie-Comeau Port Targets Green Marine Certification

Baie-Comeau Port Targets Green Marine Certification

Valenciaport Containerized Freight Index Closes Down

Valenciaport Containerized Freight Index Closes Down

VIDEO: Watch the Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot in Action

VIDEO: Watch the Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot in Action

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News