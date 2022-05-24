28968 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022

BMT’s Hammock wins RINA’s David Goodrich Prize

Lisa Hammock, BMT, won the David Goodrich Prize by RINA. Photo courtesy BMT

Lisa Hammock, BMT, won the David Goodrich Prize by RINA. Photo courtesy BMT

Lisa Hammock, Environmental Protection and Sustainability Managing Consultant, BMT, was awarded the David Goodrich Prize by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA). The prize, awarded annually and named after David Goodrich, a former president of RINA and one of the founders of BMT, is given for the best paper presented at the annual RINA Warships conference.

The award was granted for Hammock's paper on ‘Unlocking the Potential of Sustainable Submarine Design’ at RINA Warship 2021.

