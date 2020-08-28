28784 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

August 28, 2020

Gumbs to take the Helm of Bosch Rexroth North America

Paul Cooke, President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America, based in Charlotte, NC, USA, will retire on December 31, 2020 after 38 years of service in various international positions within Bosch Rexroth. His successor as of December 1, 2020 will be Greg Gumbs, most recently Vice President & General Manager Electrical Automation Solutions at EATON Corporation. 

Gumbs will join Bosch Rexroth effective September 1, 2020 in preparation for his future responsibility and will be based at Bosch Rexroth North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

After completing his degree in electrical engineering, Greg started his professional career in 1997 as an application engineer in the Global Technical Service Group of Rockwell Automation, Inc. He later held various drive systems engineering, sales, marketing, services and management positions within Rockwell before taking over as Director Commercial Sales Support and Market Development.

In 2007, Greg joined the EATON Corporation Industrial Sector as Vice President Sales Americas for Hydraulics Business. In 2013, he became General Manager for the Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Business. In 2015, he moved to EATON Electrical Sector as Vice President & General Manager of EATON Electrical Automation Solutions.

“Bosch Rexroth is an amazing organization with a bright future given the strong foundation of technology leadership and customer focus. I am honored to join the Bosch family and looking forward to leading this talented team forward in close partnership with our channel partners,” said Greg.

In addtion to an electrical engineering degree from DeVry University, Greg obtained his MBA with a focus on Leadership and Global Business Management from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

