Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 31, 2020

GAC Grows Its Coverage in Sweden

Hans Liewendahl (left), Chairman and Göran Lönn (right), Managing Director of Mälaragent AB with Johan Ehn (centre), Managing Director, GAC Sweden. (Photo: GAC)

GAC Sweden announced it has taken over the ship agency activities of Mälargent AB. The move, which comes one year after taking over the same services of SwedAgency AB, boosts the shipping and logistics firm’s operational presence in and around the Mälardalen region, Västerås and Köping.

The transfer of operations unites Mälaragent’s agency specialists with the GAC Sweden team, to ensure a seamless transition and no disruption of service to local clients, GAC said.

Johan Ehn, GAC Sweden’s Managing Director, welcomed the Mälaragent team: “Together, we look forward to strengthening our services in Sweden, especially in the Stockholm/Mälardalen region. In doing this, we secure customer-focused competence and experience as well as an excellent reputation in service. The combined GAC Sweden and Mälaragent team is committed to continuing to deliver the exceptional levels of service and local knowledge that our clients rely on.”

Hans Liewendahl, Chairman, Mälaragent AB, says “GAC’s global network, their dedication to the continuous improvement of ship agency services together with solid ownership and long-term commitment, made them our preferred choice of partner in taking Mälaragent forward. GAC Sweden is extremely well placed to serve ship owners and operators in Västerås, Köping and beyond.”

