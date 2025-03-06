CMA CGM Group Announces $20 Billion Investment in U.S.

CMA CGM Group has announced a $20 billion investment to contribute to U.S. maritime economy and support the transformation of America’s domestic supply chain over the next four years.

The announcement builds on CMA CGM Group’s 35-year presence in the U.S. Today, the Group operates in 40 states and employs 15,000 Americans. As a leading partner in U.S. trade, CMA CGM transports over 5 million shipping containers to and from the country each year.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, said: “I am proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the United States through this commitment of $20 billion to the country’s maritime future and logistics capabilities. Over the next four years, we will significantly grow our U.S.-flagged fleet, expand the capacity of key container ports on both coasts, develop state-of-the-art warehousing across the country, and establish a significant air cargo hub in Chicago. This will create 10,000 new American jobs and further strengthen our partnership with American customers and public authorities.”

The move advances the U.S. Administration’s recently-announced priority to strengthen American shipbuilding capabilities. This includes bolstering APL’s U.S. flag capacity and enhancing maritime resources with new jobs, skills, and technologies. These commitments will reinforce APL’s position as the leading carrier for U.S. government cargo transportation, while also ensuring the safe, open, and reliable access to the oceans necessary to promote America’s economic and national security ambition.

The Group will also develop port infrastructure in key locations across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, Dutch Harbor, Houston and Miami. These investments will contribute to efficient operations and supply chains, accelerated digitization and improved connectivity, and increased safety for port workers and cargo.

This investment will improve U.S. logistics and supply chain infrastructure through the development of warehousing and automotive logistics platforms across the country. These contributions will help ensure the security and reliability of the domestic supply chain, while also advancing U.S. leadership in logistics.

To remain at the forefront of innovation, CMA CGM will open a new logistics R&D hub in Boston, focusing on advanced robotics and automation solutions. Developed in collaboration with leading American technology partners, this innovation hub will optimize logistics services to ensure the best service quality for our American customers.



