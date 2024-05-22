Subscribe
Green Marine (UK) appoints Nicola Williams Shipmaster

May 22, 2024

Green Marine (UK) appointed Shipmaster Nicola Williams to its workboat crewing division. 

A South African native, Williams was appointed skipper of the Damen 2610 Twin Axe crew transfer vessel – Green Storm - carrying out transfers across the UK and Europe. She has experience operating workboat vessels across UK windfarms since 2016, alongside positions supporting seafarer charities including Lyme Regis Sea School and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

Green Marine offers a comprehensive fleet of workboats, crew transfer vessels, heavy lift and transportation barges. “It’s an exciting time to be part of Green Marine,” said Nicola. “There’s a feeling of real momentum as the firm ramps up vessel supply and services to support the UK’s rapidly expanding offshore renewables sector. We have the world’s second-largest installed offshore wind capacity on our doorstep. I’ve practically circumnavigated the UK servicing these windfarms, in a variety of workboat vessels, so it’s been enjoyable using this experience to support Green Marine’s projects.”

Most recently supporting the NNG (Neart Na Gaoithe) offshore wind farm – which is under construction in the outer Firth of Forth, 30km north of Torness – Williams made regular trips from the port in Burntisland. 

