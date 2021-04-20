28860 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 20, 2021

Greek Firms Partner to Launch Online Training for the Shipping Industry

© yaniv / Adobe Stock

SQLearn and Moore Greece have teamed up to create online training programs in a wide range of subjects related to administration, financial management and regulatory compliance of shipping companies.

SQLearn, a Greek company located in Piraeus, is a specialized provider of e-learning services dedicated to improving safety for the shipping industry by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques.

Moore Greece, an independent member of Moore Global, is an accounting and consulting firm specializing in the shipping, media and hotel sectors. Moore brings decades of expertise and experience as well as renowned executives in the field of accounting, financial reporting but also in the areas of corporate governance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

