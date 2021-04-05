28855 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, April 5, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 5, 2021

Greece Launches Sale of Crete Port Stake

Credit: Efesenko/AdobeStock

Credit: Efesenko/AdobeStock

Greece on Monday launched a tender for the sale of a majority stake in a port on the island of Crete, a popular tourist destination in Europe.

The conservative government has been keen to attract investment and upgrade its port facilities across the country after years of underspending and a decade-long financial crisis.

Investors can submit expressions of interest for a 67% stake in the port of Heraklion, the busiest on Crete, by July 30, the country's privatization agency, which is managing the sale, said on Monday.

The port serves cruise ships, ferries and freight vessels.

Greece is also selling majority stakes in the ports of Alexandroupolis and Igoumenitsa in northern and western Greece, as part of a privatization scheme aiming to raise 1.8 billion euros ($2.11 billion) this year. 

($1 = 0.8511 euros) 

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams)

Related News

Alisa Praskovich (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Promotes Praskovich to VP of Sustainability

 © Alexey Seafarer / Adobe Stock

MSC Reaffirms Commitment to Avoid Arctic Shipping Routes

 (Photo: CBP)

Cocaine Seized From Bulker Anchored Near Annapolis

 WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Engineering Assistant Manager

● Ketchikan, Alaska

Charter Company Lead Captain

● Miami, FL, United States

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Electrician

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int