Going 'Green', Ground Broken on Copenhagen’s Cruise Shore Power Facility

Construction has begun in Copenhagen for a new shore power facilities at Oceankaj and Langelinie, which will result in the largest shore power facilities for cruise in Europe. Once operational it will supply shore power to the numerous cruise ships.

The operator of the facility, Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) projects the new faciliyt will be up and ready for the 2025 cruise season, the year when CMP is also expecting to become CO2-neutral in own operations.

This year, CMP is expecting 24 maiden calls, of which 10 will be in Copenhagen and 14 in Visby, Gotland. Some fast project facts: