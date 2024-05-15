Going 'Green', Ground Broken on Copenhagen’s Cruise Shore Power Facility
In picture (left to right): Lord Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, CEO By & Havn (Copenhagen City and Port Development Agency) Anne Skovbro, CEO CMP Barbara Scheel Agersnap. Image courtesy Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP)
Construction has begun in Copenhagen for a new shore power facilities at Oceankaj and Langelinie, which will result in the largest shore power facilities for cruise in Europe. Once operational it will supply shore power to the numerous cruise ships.
The operator of the facility, Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) projects the new faciliyt will be up and ready for the 2025 cruise season, the year when CMP is also expecting to become CO2-neutral in own operations.
This year, CMP is expecting 24 maiden calls, of which 10 will be in Copenhagen and 14 in Visby, Gotland. Some fast project facts:
- In 2025, it will be possible to connect simultaneous via two out of five connection points at Langelinie and Oceankaj.
- The DFDS terminal, which is located in Søndre Frihavn, already offers shore power, established by CMP in 2021.
- The connection to the electricity grid takes place from new main stations in Ydre Nordhavn. First from a temporary main station and from 2028 to the permanent main station, after which the full capacity of four 16 MVA simultaneous connections can be utilized.
- The shore power facility is constructed by PowerCon and Nordkysten A/S for the Copenhagen City and Port Development Agency (By & Havn) and is to be operated by CMP.
- The shore power facility is co-financed by the EU’s TEN-T program and the Municipality of Copenhagen.