Global Transport Solutions Adds to String of Acquisitions

September 12, 2023

GTS acquired D2D earlier this year. Image courtesy of GTS.
Maritime logistics company Global Transport Solutions (GTS), through its brand Marinetrans, has acquired SSL (formerly part of Burando Maritime Services), a marine logistics specialist providing barge deliveries, warehouse consolidation and freight forwarding services.

The move follows the acquisition of Door To Deck (D2D), a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece earlier this year.

The company also acquired WML AS, a time-critical logistics specialist focused on offshore and specialized oil and gas market segments, and Cargo Holland, a freight forwarder specialized in air freight solutions located at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, last year.

In 2021, GTS acquired Skytruck Forwarders, a marine logistics specialist in Singapore, ship spare parts and general logistics services provider Altus Norway and Airsped Logistics, a 3PL logistics service provider in Norway.

GTS operates through the brands Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics and has a geographical presence in all continents.

