Glas Ocean Electric Snags DARPA Contract

October 4, 2023

Image courtesy Glas Ocean Electric
Image courtesy Glas Ocean Electric

The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)  awarded Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada-based Glas Ocean Electric a contract to develop and demonstrate a low-cost data acquisition system that can be easily installed on a range of vessels including fishing vessels, workboats, ferries and pleasure craft.

Glas Ocean Electric’s PerforMarine is a platform that collects vessel and environmental data and then, using artificial intelligence, helps operators optimize vessel performance, reduce fuel costs, and cut emissions.

PerforMarine collects data from commonly installed vessel sensors such as depth sounders or anemometers. Additional sensors can be added and with artificial intelligence they can fully describe the vessel movement. Real time and predicted data such as vessel position, sea conditions and weather are integrated with the software and enhance the capability of PerforMarine.

