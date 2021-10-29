28929 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, October 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 29, 2021

Glamox CEO Transition Set for 2022

Glamox said that Rune Marthinussen,CEO & President, plans to retire from the company next year, and that the Board of Directors has appointed Astrid Simonsen Joos to succeed him as CEO. The change takes effect August 1, 2022, and Marthinussen has agreed to support Astrid full time until December 31, 2022.  

Astrid Simonsen Joos most recently served as Global Chief Digital Officer and Head of Transformation of Signify (previously Philips Lighting). She has throughout her career had roles in the software industry and within digital business developments through numerous management positions at Microsoft and the position as CEO of a digital agency (Creuna). Astrid Simonsen Joos also currently serves on the boards of Telenor and Nordea Invest. She holds a M.Sc in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School.

