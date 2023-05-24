Subscribe
Glamox LEDs Helps Stena Line Ferries Cut Electricity Use

May 24, 2023

Glamox AS is undertaking a major project to retrofit Stena Line’s fleet of passenger ferries with energy-efficient LED lighting. Replacing mainly fluorescent luminaires with LED luminaires will enable Stena Line to reduce electricity used for lighting by 60 percent. This shift to LED technologies corresponds with Stena Line’s sustainability strategy which includes reducing CO2 emissions from existing vessels by 30 percent.

To date, an initial 15 RoRo and RoPax ferries are being refitted with around 3,500 energy-efficient LED luminaires. The vessels operate on Stena Line’s UK, Sweden, Denmark, and Baltic routes. Refitting all the vessels with LED luminaires will be completed during the next few years.

Technology Energy Lighting Carbon

