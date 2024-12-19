Subscribe
Search

Germany's Wilhelmshaven Terminal offers May LNG Capacity

December 19, 2024

A Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal (c) HansPeter Adobestock
A Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal (c) HansPeter Adobestock

Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) said on Thursday that Germany's Wilhelmshaven liquefied natural gas terminal intends to market capacity for ships to discharge LNG in May 2025, adding that there would be limited slots available in the first quarter there and at another location.

DET has been commissioned by Berlin since the height of Europe's energy crisis in 2022 to market regasification of gas volumes arriving on LNG tankers, as well as related storage and gas deliveries to inland transport grids.

Germany's LNG terminals have helped calm markets by giving evidence that gas supplies are being stabilised and new overseas suppliers sought after westward gas exports from Russia stopped. This has helped cut gas prices from multi-year highs.

In a market notification of European operator group GIE, DET said while it would seek to market capacity at Wilhelmshaven, actual usage in May would depend on marketing results.

DET said on its own website that limited capacity slots would become available in the first three months of 2025 at the Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel terminals in a Dec. 23 auction.

Shippers will need to register on the PRISMA capacity auction website, it said.

DET on Monday declared a pause at Wilhelmshaven between Jan. 5 and April 1, adding that planning could change short-term.

Operators of LNG infrastructure have been drawing up plans for land-based terminals to replace floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and to usher in long-term decarbonization efforts involving ammonia and green hydrogen.

Ports LNG Regulation Infrastructure Cargo Green Ports Liquid Bulk LNG

Related Logistics News

(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

US LNG Rises 2% on LNG Plant Volume Data
(c) alexyz3d Adobestock

Biden's DoE LNG Export Study Tepid on New Permits
(c) Tanco

Tanco adds $8.2 million to IA Port Investments
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

US Study of LNG Exports due on Tuesday
A Maersk boxship in the port of Oakland. (c) Tom Nast / Adobestock

Maersk says Global Trade could rise 7% in 2025
Germany's mosel river (c) Petrus / Adobestock

Lock Accident Closes Germany's Mosel River

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

MISNA Announces Leadership Transition

MISNA Announces Leadership Transition

SHIPS for America Act rolled out on the Hill

SHIPS for America Act rolled out on the Hill

Germany’s Mosel River Remains Closed for Lock Repairs

Germany’s Mosel River Remains Closed for Lock Repairs

Germany's Wilhelmshaven Terminal offers May LNG Capacity

Germany's Wilhelmshaven Terminal offers May LNG Capacity

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Germany's DET says Wilhelmshaven to provide LNG capacity in May
Tunisia purchases 100,000 T of soft wheat and 100,000 T of durum, traders report
South Korea uses Equinor drifting wind power contract