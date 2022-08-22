28996 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, August 22, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 22, 2022

Germany Aims to Train More Inland Waterways Boatmasters

© Don Masten II / Adobe Stock

© Don Masten II / Adobe Stock

Seeking to grow its inland navigation workforce, Germany is offering new programs to train inland waterways boatman/boatwoman and boatmasters.

"In the light of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the importance of inland navigation for the supply of goods to our society has become once again more than clear. Unfortunately, the sector has been suffering under an extreme lack of young professionals for years," said Oliver Luksic, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Digital and Transport. "To strengthen inland navigation, which also plays a key role in achieving our climate change targets in the transport sector, we will support inland waterway transport operators offering an apprenticeship with up to 76,000 euros."

Apprentices will receive up to 65,000 euros for a 3-year training program for inland waterways boatmen/boatwomen and up to 76,000 euros for a 3.5-year program for inland waterways boatmasters, Luksic said. The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport will support both training programs through its Funding of Initial and Continuing Training in the German Inland Waterway Transport Sector Program.

"We will also support the new option of a skills development program for career changers (e.g. from the maritime shipping sector) with a minimum duration of 9 months by funding the costs for the training provider," Luksic said.

Digital course formats, such as live online learning, blended learning and online self-study, will be available for crew members of inland waterway vessels who want to continue their education while underway, and will be funded to the same extent as traditional classroom courses.

Course will also be available for "languages relevant to the German inland navigation sector" in addition to German language courses for non-native German speakers among crew members.

In addition, for the first time, inland waterway transport operators will be supported in offering voluntary continuous training programs for their land-based staff for the purpose of shifting the carriage of abnormal loads to inland navigation vessels.

Related News

Copyright osabee/AdobeStock

VIDEO: "Things are about to change in a big way" for U.S. Offshore Wind

 Teo Eng Dih

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Names New Chief Executive

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 Figure 2 shows areas of high Newcastlemax activity. The red area in the North West Australia is centred on the port of Newcastle, the vessel type’s namesake. Source VesselsValue

Energy Efficiency Indices: What You Need to Know

 © soleg / Adobe Stock

UN Chief Seeks 'Spirit of Compromise' Over Ukraine Grain Initiative

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Marine Broker

● Singapore

CHIEF ENGINEER

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int