BSM Gains DNV GL Approval for Remote Training Course

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said Wednesday it has received DNV GL class approval to offer the Liquified Cargo Operations (LICOS) training course remotely via its Maritime Training Centre (MTC) in Cyprus. The maritime solutions provider is now one of the few organizations within the industry with this capability that meet the standards of the Society of International Gas Tanker & Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

With current restrictions on travel, BSM guarantees steady training delivery to its internal gas fleet as well as to external customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures that seafarers across the industry acquire and retain the necessary competencies prior to serving on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels.

“Our aim is to maintain the highest standards of delivery to seafarers without them needing to physically travel to a training center and expose themselves to unnecessary health risks,” said Andrew Hall, General Manager HR Marine at BSM. “The addition of the SIGTTO course to our online catalogue complements our offering greatly in supporting the competence development of our LNG crews.”

In addition to the SIGTTO LICOS, BSM offers three other gas-related remote training courses aimed at the relevant crew who sail on board liquified gas carriers, in particular those who are responsible for the safe planning and execution of operations related to cargo on board. With LNG currently being the fastest growing natural energy source, favored by the shipping industry, BSM’s simulator-based online courses ensure crew are competent to operate the vessel in a safe and efficient manner.

“As we are moving towards a more decarbonized world and demands for liquified gases are rising, the gas shipping sector is facing new challenges, such as equipping seafarers with the right skills and competences for safe cargo operations. BSM’s bespoke online training program meets the sophisticated SIGTTO requirements and imparts expertise that is instrumental in developing the next generation of seafarers,” said SIGTTO Director David Furnival.

Hall concluded, “Online remote delivery in the industry is here to stay, many courses previously delivered in our training centers and now delivered remotely have been carefully evaluated to ensure we maintain full knowledge transfer, that is most important to us.”