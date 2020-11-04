28807 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 4, 2020

BSM Gains DNV GL Approval for Remote Training Course

(Photo: BSM)

(Photo: BSM)

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said Wednesday it has received DNV GL class approval to offer the Liquified Cargo Operations (LICOS) training course remotely via its Maritime Training Centre (MTC) in Cyprus. The maritime solutions provider is now one of the few organizations within the industry with this capability that meet the standards of the Society of International Gas Tanker & Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

With current restrictions on travel, BSM guarantees steady training delivery to its internal gas fleet as well as to external customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures that seafarers across the industry acquire and retain the necessary competencies prior to serving on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels.

“Our aim is to maintain the highest standards of delivery to seafarers without them needing to physically travel to a training center and expose themselves to unnecessary health risks,” said Andrew Hall, General Manager HR Marine at BSM. “The addition of the SIGTTO course to our online catalogue complements our offering greatly in supporting the competence development of our LNG crews.”

In addition to the SIGTTO LICOS, BSM offers three other gas-related remote training courses aimed at the relevant crew who sail on board liquified gas carriers, in particular those who are responsible for the safe planning and execution of operations related to cargo on board. With LNG currently being the fastest growing natural energy source, favored by the shipping industry, BSM’s simulator-based online courses ensure crew are competent to operate the vessel in a safe and efficient manner.

“As we are moving towards a more decarbonized world and demands for liquified gases are rising, the gas shipping sector is facing new challenges, such as equipping seafarers with the right skills and competences for safe cargo operations. BSM’s bespoke online training program meets the sophisticated SIGTTO requirements and imparts expertise that is instrumental in developing the next generation of seafarers,” said SIGTTO Director David Furnival.

Hall concluded, “Online remote delivery in the industry is here to stay, many courses previously delivered in our training centers and now delivered remotely have been carefully evaluated to ensure we maintain full knowledge transfer, that is most important to us.”

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 © STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

Bunker Demand Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

 Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int