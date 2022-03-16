Future Fuels: TotalEnergies Makes Historic First Marine Bio-Fuel Bunker Delivery

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels carried out its first marine bio-VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) bunker delivery in Singapore’s port waters, as part of a biofuel trial recently completed by NYK Line and Anglo American.

During the operation, a B10 biofuel blend that composed of VLSFO blended with 10% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester) was supplied via ship-to-ship transfer to MT Friendship, a bulk carrier owned by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and chartered by NYK Line to transport cargo provided by Anglo American. The biofuel was consumed during her two-way voyage between Singapore and Saldanha Bay, South Africa.

The capesize bulker Friendship, owned by Seanergy Maritime and chartered by NYK, has collaborated with global mining company Anglo American to complete a trial using biofuel to transport cargo. This is the fourth successful trial use of biofuel by NYK , the second in cooperation with Anglo American and the first with Seanergy Maritime.