Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 16, 2022

Future Fuels: TotalEnergies Makes Historic First Marine Bio-Fuel Bunker Delivery

The capesize bulker Friendship, owned by Seanergy Maritime and chartered by NYK, has collaborated with global mining company Anglo American to complete a trial using biofuel to transport cargo. This is the fourth successful trial use of biofuel by NYK , the second in cooperation with Anglo American and the first with Seanergy Maritime. Photo courtesy TotalEnergies Marine Fuels/NYK

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels carried out its first marine bio-VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) bunker delivery in Singapore’s port waters, as part of a biofuel trial recently completed by NYK Line and Anglo American.

During the operation, a B10 biofuel blend that composed of VLSFO blended with 10% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester) was supplied via ship-to-ship transfer to MT Friendship, a bulk carrier owned by Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and chartered by NYK Line to transport cargo provided by Anglo American. The biofuel was consumed during her two-way voyage between Singapore and Saldanha Bay, South Africa.

